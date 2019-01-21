Wanted for escape: Work crew inmate walked away from job assignment in Kenosha, sheriff says

KENOSHA — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a “work crew inmate” who walked away from her job.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 18.

Sheriff’s officials said Pauline Rider, 20, walked away from her job assignment in Kenosha, and did not return to jail.

She is wanted for escape.

She was described as a woman, white, standing 5’1″ tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.