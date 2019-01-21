Winter weather advisory for counties in southern half of FOX6 viewing area, 9 a.m. Tuesday – 6 p.m. Wednesday
Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan County until 6 p.m.
Winter storm watch for counties north of metro Milwaukee, 9 a.m. Tuesday – 6 p.m. Wednesday

Wanted for escape: Work crew inmate walked away from job assignment in Kenosha, sheriff says

Posted 4:01 pm, January 21, 2019, by

Pauline Rider

KENOSHA — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a “work crew inmate” who walked away from her job.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 18.

Sheriff’s officials said Pauline Rider, 20, walked away from her job assignment in Kenosha, and did not return to jail.

She is wanted for escape.

She was described as a woman, white, standing 5’1″ tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.