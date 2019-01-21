× Woman faces up to 90 days in jail for leaving 15-year-old dog in box at Walmart

WADSWORTH, Ohio — An Ohio woman faces up to 90 days in jail for leaving her 15-year-old dog in a box in a Walmart parking lot, according to prosecutors.

The dog, a pug named Agnes, is blind and deaf.

The 52-year-old woman was charged with abandoning animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, and up to a $750 fine.

It happened on Nov. 30. The dog was found in a Walmart parking lot in Wadsworth, Ohio, police said. Agnes was treated for a double ear infection — and appeared to need an eye and most of her teeth removed, according to the Medina County SPCA.

Agnes was placed with a foster family. That family decided to adopt her in an effort to make her as comfortable as possible in her old age.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old woman is set for sentencing on Jan. 30.