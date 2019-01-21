YMCA honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with annual MLK Celebration Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day to celebrate the life, love and legacy of the American civil rights hero. The YMCA of Metropolitain Milwaukee honored Dr. King with an MLK Celebration Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 21. Special guests -- including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes -- attended the youth-focused event.

About MLK Celebration Breakfast (website)

Join us for a day of social responsibility.

