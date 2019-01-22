1 dead after ATVs break through ice on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC — One man is dead after two all-terrain vehicles broke through the ice on Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County.

Authorities say a 55-year-old man was traveling in a group of ATV riders near the Fond du Lac River Monday about 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle broke through the ice. Another ATV carrying a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man and a 22-year-old woman was unable to stop and plunged into the water.

A third vehicle, operated by a 69-year-old Fond du Lac man, was able to stop and not go through the ice.

The 23-year-old man was able to get the 22-year-old woman out of the water. He then tried to rescue the 55-year-old man.

First responders pulled both men from the water. The older man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The younger man and the woman were taken to the hospital, treated and released.