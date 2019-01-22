Baked goods: The Gingerbread House opens second location in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Gingerbread House's second location now open in Elm Grove. They came to Elm Grove for extra space.
About The Gingerbread House (website)
Visit our 1885 farmstead for a truly unique experience – from our freshly brewed coffees to the finest pastries, homemade soups and sandwiches. Stop in and browse through our boutique for that special gift. Don't forget to check out our extraordinary wine, beer and cocktail selection.
About Catering
We are happy to customize a menu that fits your catering needs. If you have any dietary needs we will make every attempt to accommodate your requests.
We request a 48 hour minimum notice for placing an order. If for any reason you many need to cancel we require a 24 hour notice or order will be charged in full. A credit card is required at the time the order is placed. Your card will be charged 24 hours prior to your event.
A minimum of 10 people to place an order off our catering menu. All orders under 10 people will be subject to delivery charge.
About Bakery
With nearly a dozen scratch bakers, pastry chefs and professional decorators on staff, we create a daily variety of delightful desserts, scrumptious sweets and palate pleasing pastries. From cookies to creme brule, you'll be sure to find something to satisfy your sweet tooth.
About Cakes
Your wedding cake is a very special part of your celebration. It is the centerpiece of your reception and will be remembered for years to come. Why not have a cake as beautiful as your wedding day?
At The Gingerbread House, our cakes are custom designed especially for you. Each cake is created as an original. We celebrate creativity and encourage your input, thoughts and ideas and work with you to design your dream cake.
We've been consistently satisfying our customers' sweet tooth for over four years. High quality standards and attention to detail ensure that we will exceed your expectations.
We offer a 45-minute consultation and tasting with no obligation. We look forward to serving you and are pleased to set up an appointment to experience our cakes first-hand at our bakery.