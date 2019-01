× Dave Matthews Band coming to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in July

ELKHORN — Alpine Valley Music Theatre announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22 that the Dave Matthews Band‘s North American Summer 2019 Tour is coming in July.

The band is slated to perform on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Get more info here: https://livemu.sc/DaveMatthewsBand2019