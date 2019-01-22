× Drones disrupt flights at Newark Airport

NEW JERSEY — Flights into and out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport were disrupted Tuesday night after two drones were reported flying over nearby Teterboro Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Greg Martin told CNN that the agency stopped flights at the airport after the drones were reported over the smaller regional airport some 15 miles away. Both airports serve the greater metro New York City area.

The two drones were flying at 3,500 feet and have since cleared the airspace over the airport, Martin said.

Arrivals into Newark Airport have resumed after a temporary stop, but departures are still on hold because of congestion.

The incident is reminiscent of similar stoppages at airports in the UK, when drone sightings at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports brought air traffic to a standstill.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates both Newark Liberty International and Teterboro airports, did not immediately comment on the matter.