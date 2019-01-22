Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin
Winter weather advisory for Racine and Kenosha cos. through noon Wednesday
Winter storm warning for most of SE Wisconsin through noon Wednesday

Gino talks about the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards

Posted 10:28 am, January 22, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, Jan. 22. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at this year's Oscars race -- and some of the biggest snubs and surprises.