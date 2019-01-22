Milwaukee man accused of impersonating a police officer, ID’d himself as ‘Sgt. William Bupper’

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer. The accused is Detrell Gill — and he faces the following charges:

Impersonating a peace officer

Bail jumping (felony)

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reached out to the Shorewood Police Department on Jan. 8 regarding an incident involving the defendant. The woman told police Gill “came to her residence at 2 p.m. that day asking for money.” She apparently told Gill he was not welcome there.

About 20 minutes after Gill left the Shorewood home, the complaint indicates a woman received a phone call from an individual who identified himself as “Sergeant William Bupper” from the Shorewood Police Department. The woman told police she spoke to “Sgt. Bupper” about “a previous conversation she had with someone (the woman) believed to be ‘Hannah.'” During her conversation with “Sgt. Bupper,” the woman told police she was “to meet the defendant at City Hall to deliver $5,000 so that the defendant could be put on work release.” The “sergeant” then apparently clarified that Gill already had about $4,000, so the woman would only need to bring $1,000. “Sgt. Bupper” was apparently insistent on meeting at City Hall rather than the Shorewood Police Station.

The complaint indicates shortly after 4 p.m., a Shorewood police officer observed Gill driving — and conducted a traffic stop. Gill was taken into custody.

During an interview with police, the complaint says Gill “admitted he was the person who called (the woman) and identified himself as “Sergeant William Bupper.” Gill went on to say “he pretended to be a police officer in an attempt to make ‘stuff right with her.'” Gill also said “he asked (the woman) for money and that he would have agreed to pay her back.”

Gill made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, Jan. 12. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 22.