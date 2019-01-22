× Muskego police searching for owner of lost ring found at Pick ‘N Save

MUSKEGO — Are you or someone you know missing their wedding band? Muskego police are looking to track down the rightful owner of a wedding band that was found at Pick ‘N Save.

According to the Muskego Police Department, the men’s wedding band was found at the Pick ‘N Save on Janesville Road.

If you think it’s yours, a photo and detailed description of the ring will be required in order to get it back from police. This is to ensure the ring is returned to its rightful owner. (Photo pictured in article is not the actual ring).

Have information on the ring? Contact Muskego police at 262-679-4130.