Police seek man suspected in fatal shooting at Illinois mall

Posted 10:46 am, January 22, 2019

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police say the suspect they are searching for in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a suburban Chicago mall is a 19-year-old acquaintance of the victim.

In a news release Tuesday, Orland Park Police said they are searching for Jakharr Williams of University Park in the shooting at Orland Square Mall. The attack Monday left 18-year-old Javon Britten of Richton Park dead and a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Police say Britten and Williams got into an “altercation,” and that Williams pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times before fleeing the mall about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Police say Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

