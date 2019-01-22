‘Preparation is key:’ Greenfield FD ready to respond to weather-related, other emergencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- As drivers prepared for a messy commute, with snow falling on Tuesday, Jan. 22, first responders prepared to help those in need. The FOX6 Weather Experts said up to 10 inches of snow was possible through Wednesday afternoon. A winter storm warning was issued for all of southeast Wisconsin.

In his 27 years with the Greenfield Fire Department, Battalion Chief Mark Dohlman said he's heard it all. He knows the worst spots for drivers when it snows.

"There's been a couple times this year I've been out there three to four times in a day," said Dohlman.

"At least you know it's going to be a busier night, so you're at least mentally preparing for that too," said Devin Shade, firefighter/paramedic.

Shade made sure he had all the essentials on hand.

"I have a cold weather bag, so I have an extra hood, extra socks, hand warmers, gloves, extra T-shirt," said Shade.

As for the trucks, fire officials choose to keep them dirty, because washing them often causes the doors to freeze shut. They also have to make sure water in the truck keeps moving so it doesn't freeze in the cold temperatures.

"We have got to make sure we keep the water circulating and moving so that it doesn't freeze when it's sitting outside," said Shade.

They spent the day gearing up to handle anything thrown their way, whether it be fires, crashes or other emergencies.

"Every day is something different, so adding a weather element is just another day -- but preparation is key," said Chief Jon Cohn, Greenfield Fire Department.

When it comes to crashes on the freeway, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office patrols those, but fire departments also respond, depending on which jurisdiction the crash is in. Greenfield fire officials said those also involve quite a bit of their resources.