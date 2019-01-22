× Report: Family of Terrill Thomas to receive nearly $7 million in jail death settlement

MILWAUKEE — A settlement is reportedly in the works for the family of a man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail.

According to somebody close to the family, the estate of Terrill Thomas is expected to receive nearly $7 million. The county would pay $5 million and the rest from “Armour Correctional Health Services.”

Thomas died of dehydration in 2016, after jail workers shut off water to his cell.

The settlement still needs to be finalized and approved.

One former correctional officer charged in the case ended up taking a plea deal.