‘She did not go willingly:’ Woman last seen at Boston bar over the weekend found alive; suspect arrested

BOSTON — A 23-year-old woman last seen at a Boston bar on Saturday, Jan. 19 was found alive Tuesday, Jan. 22. The man suspected of abducting her was arrested.

Victor Pena, 38, was led from his apartment at the Bunker Hill Projects in Boston in handcuffs, accused of kidnapping. Just 90 minutes earlier, police went public with Pena’s photo — indicating he was the man wanted in the disappearance of Olivia Ambrose, 23.

“We did not force entry. The suspect opened the door. Then we observed the victim,” said William Gross, police commissioner.

Ambrose vanished from Hennessy’s Bar Saturday night, just after 11 p.m. Police said surveillance cameras nearby captured Pena, with his arm around Ambrose, apparently forcing her toward a subway station.

“It’s obvious from the video surveillance she did not go along willingly,” said Gross.

Surveillance cameras last spotted them near the projects in Charlestown, Massachusetts, where a police dragnet unfolded Tuesday afternoon — and Ambrose was found alive. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and later reunited with her family.

They issued a statement Tuesday night:

“We are grateful for the monumental efforts of police, friends and even strangers who worked tirelessly over the last three days to bring Olivia home. The family is overjoyed.”

“The Ambrose family, they never gave up. Your sister, your daughter, your loved one, and the people of Boston never gave up either,” said Gross.

Police said they don’t have a motive, and aren’t sure whether Pena was even inside the bar on Saturday night. Police said they had not had a chance to interview Ambrose about any weapons he may have shown, or any threats he made to coerce her.

“I’m not trying to be evasive, but I am trying to protect the integrity of this investigation,” said Gross.

Police said Pena could face more charges. The investigation is ongoing.