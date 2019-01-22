× Up to foot of snow predicted in latest storm

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for another blast of winter weather with projections of up to a foot of snow in some areas followed by a plunge into single-digit high temperatures.

While some school districts in the state sent students home for the afternoon, others canceled classes altogether Tuesday, including Platteville, Portage, Baraboo, Prairie du Chien and Wisconsin Dells.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning through noon Wednesday for parts of central, northeast and most of southern Wisconsin. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin with the exception of Racine and Kenosha — where a winter weather advisory has been issued. The warning and advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 to noon Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Meteorologists expected temperatures to drop to the single digits by Friday with wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero.