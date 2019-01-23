× Brewers looking for smallest fans to be part of the ‘Crib Crew’

MILWAUKEE — Your newest bundle of joy can now be a Milwaukee Brewers baby. The team announced Wednesday, Jan. 23 the “Crib Crew,” a membership program that stocks your baby up with cool Brewers’ gear.

According to a news release from the Brewers, fans can purchase a Crib Crew membership for $25 which includes a bandanna bib, 3-month and 12-month onesie and a reversible bucket hat — month stickers, a birth announcement, and two free ticket vouchers valid for one of 53 select Brewers home games in 2019.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to purchase a Crib Crew membership.

In addition, the Brewers say the Crib Crew package will be available at this year’s sold-out Brewers On Deck event, which takes place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.