Charged with neglect: Milwaukee mother accused of leaving 2-year-old child home alone

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman faces a felony charge of child neglect for allegedly leaving her young child home alone. The accused is Brianna Glosson.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to an apartment complex near Commerce and Ship St. in Milwaukee early on Thursday, Jan. 17. A man who is responsible for maintenance of the building “found a young child exiting the elevator of the building at the basement level unaccompanied.” The complaint indicates “the child to be wearing a soiled diaper and a short-sleeved shirt.” The man recognized the 2-year-old child as being a resident of the building. When the man took the child to the apartment where he lived, the man “found the apartment to be unlocked and nobody inside.” When the man called the child’s mother, Glosson, nobody answered. The man then called 911 — it was roughly 12:30 a.m.

The complaint indicates Glosson eventually returned to the apartment around 1:40 p.m. She told police “she had gone to work, leaving (the child) with a friend.” When she provided a cell phone number for that friend, it rang disconnected. The complaint says Glosson then “provided an address for her friend, which the officers found belonged to a baseball field.”

Glosson made her initial appearance in court on Saturday, Jan. 19. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 7. If convicted on the charge, Glosson faces up to three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines.