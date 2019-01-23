Dozens of schools, districts closed due to winter storm, but why not MPS?
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of schools and school districts kept their doors closed on Wednesday, Jan. 23 because of a winter storm that blasted into southeast Wisconsin. However, few schools or districts in Milwaukee County closed for the day — including Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).
Below is a statement issued by MPS on its decision to keep the doors open for students:
“Milwaukee Public Schools is open January 23, 2019. The decision to close or remain open due to weather is never an easy one. The primary focus is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. This decision was made by MPS administration in consultation with surrounding school districts, the Department of Public Works and Milwaukee County Transit System.
“Decisions on possible closures are not made lightly and MPS takes into account how this may affect all children, families and staff. MPS respects the decision of families to keep their children at home due to the weather. We ask that families call their school to inform them of the decision.”