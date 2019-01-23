Famous Eggplant Parmesan recipe that reportedly induces labor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Could Eggplant Parmesan be the recipe that induces labor for Angelica Duria? According to Scalini's Italian Restaurant in Georgia, several expecting mothers have gone into labor after eating their famous Eggplant Parmesan. The restaurant has shared its recipe for others to make and try.

Ingredients for Eggplant Parmesan:

- 3 medium size eggplants

- 1 cup of flour

- 6 eggs, beaten

- 4 cups fine Italian bread crumbs, seasoned

- Olive oil for sautéing

- **8 cups of marinara sauce (ingredients and directions below)

- ½ cup grated Romano Cheese

- ½ cup grated Parmesan Cheese

- ½ lb of shredded Mozzarella cheese

- 2 cups Ricotta cheese

Directions:

1. After you wash the eggplant, slice them into ¼ inch thick slices. You may choose to peel the eggplant before you slice it, however, you may want to leave the skin on since the contains a lot of vitamins.

2. Place the eggplant slices on a layer of paper towels and sprinkle with a little salt, then cover with another layer of paper towels and hold it down with something heavy. This will drain the excess moisture. Let them set for about an hour.

3. Working with one slice of eggplant at a time, dust with flour, then dip in beaten eggs, then coat well with bread crumbs. Saute in preheated olive oil on both sides until golden brown.

4. In a baking dish, alternate layers of marinara sauce, eggplant slices, ricotta, parmesan, and Romano cheeses, until you fill the baking dish about an 1/8 inch from the top. Cover with shredded mozzarella cheese and bake for 25 minutes in a 375 degree oven. Let set for 10 minutes before serving.

Ingredients for Scalini`s Marinara Sauce:

- 2 tbsp chopped garlic

- 3 tbsp olive oil

- 8 cups chopped tomatoes (fresh or canned)

- 1 cup chopped onions

- ½ cup of fresh chopped parsley

- 1 tsp oregano

- 1 tsp crushed red pepper

- 1/8 cup of fresh chopped sweet basil

- Pinch of thyme

- Pinch of rosemary

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 tsp black pepper

Directions for Marinara sauce:

1. Lightly sauté the onions in olive oil in large pot for a few minutes. Add garlic and sauté for another minute.

2. Add tomatoes and bring sauce to a boil, then turn heat to low. Add remaining ingredients, stir, cover, and let simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally.