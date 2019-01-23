Glendale man accused of having child pornography on his cellphone

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan Richardson of Glendale faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography — for allegedly having dozens of images of child pornography on his cellphone.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective was assigned in June 2018 to follow up on a child pornography investigation that originated in Ozaukee County. An Ozaukee detective was involved in the investigation of downloads from an IP address linked to a Glendale address — Richardson’s residence. The downloads included “three videos that contained explicit material involving children.”

The complaint indicates on July 7, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at Richardson’s residence. They “recovered numerous electronic devices” including a cellphone Richardson identified as his phone. On that phone, the complaint says there were “approximately 100 thumbnail images which were believed to be child porn.”

On Jan. 11, 2019 during an in-custody interview, Richardson “admitted that the HTC phone was his phone and he used it prior to using his current phone.” However, he “denied downloading or viewing the porn.” Richardson told officials during the time the images were originally accessed, he “was dealing with some mental health issues and was in a ‘rough state.'”

Richardson made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Jan. 16. He is due back for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24. If convicted on the charge, Richardson faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.