‘Hanging in there:’ Family of officer injured in hit-and-run crash receives overwhelming support

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Police Department officer is recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. Officer Alberto Figueroa was seriously injured while conducting a traffic stop Monday night, Jan. 21 on Capitol Drive.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, we learned Officer Figueroa already had multiple surgeries. His family said they've received overwhelming support, including from the police department he loves so much.

New surveillance video showed the moment the vehicle slammed into Officer Figueroa.

"It was very heartbreaking. I couldn't really watch. I had to stop," said Emily Lenz, Figueroa's girlfriend. "He's in a lot of pain. Still waiting to see if there are any more surgeries that we're expecting."

Figueroa suffered several broken bones and a cracked hip.

"He's hanging in there. He's in good spirits," said Lenz.

Officer Figueroa, 26, is assigned to MPD's "Specialized Patrol Division." His stepmother said keeping the community safe has always been a dream.

"This has been something he has always wanted since he was 5 years old," said Norma Avila, Figueroa's stepmother.

Shortly after Officer Figueroa fell to the pavement, those inside the truck he had pulled over jumped into action -- calling 911 and administering CPR. Their actions helped save Figueroa's life.

"They are wonderful heroes. We want to talk to them eventually," Lenz said.

Lenz said she's thankful for the support from the community as Figueroa heals.

"A bunch of people have reached out. Not only the police officers, but the wives of the police officers. I don't know how people do this job. It is so risky and so dangerous. I thank them every day," Lenz said.

Several people in the suspect vehicle were later taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with childcare and Figueroa's medical expenses.