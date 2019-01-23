It’s not easy to make a snow angel… in a T-Rex suit!

JACKSON — It’s not easy to make a snow angel — in a dinosaur suit.
A couple of kids who open enroll in the Holy Hill Area School District took full advantage of their snow day with their parents on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Inside those T-Rex costumes are the parents of Brady, age 6, and Reese Dornbrook, age 8 — both students attend Friess Lake School. The family calls the costumes “Tiny T!”
Based on the pictures shared with FOX6 News, it appears mom and dad are having a blast making the kids laugh as they cleared the snow from the driveway — and make snow angels in the dino costumes. Apparently, it’s not as easy as it might seem.
