LIVE: Marquette University President Michael Lovell delivers his annual address
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin

It’s not easy to make a snow angel… in a T-Rex suit!

Posted 1:56 pm, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, January 23, 2019

JACKSON — It’s not easy to make a snow angel — in a dinosaur suit.

A couple of kids who open enroll in the Holy Hill Area School District took full advantage of their snow day with their parents on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Inside those T-Rex costumes are the parents of Brady, age 6, and Reese Dornbrook, age 8 — both students attend Friess Lake School. The family calls the costumes “Tiny T!”

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Based on the pictures shared with FOX6 News, it appears mom and dad are having a blast making the kids laugh as they cleared the snow from the driveway — and make snow angels in the dino costumes. Apparently, it’s not as easy as it might seem.