Madison police arrest 68-year-old accused of fatally stabbing 88-year-old outside Ho-Chunk casino

MADISON — Madison police have arrested a man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a casino near Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities said the 68-year-old suspect was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, outside an east side business in Madison.

A plow driver saw the man being dropped off near the business, and called police since it seemed suspicious.

Officers found footprints in the snow leading up to the door of the business, Pulvermacher Cartage, but found the suspect hiding behind some bushes.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as Robert Pulvermacher, was medically cleared for jail at a Madison hospital, and custody was transferred to Sauk County detectives, who transported him to the Sauk County Jail on the outstanding warrant. Detectives attempted to interview Pulvermacher about the homicide, but he refused to discuss the incident.

Pulvermacher remains in custody at the Sauk County Jail, pending a bail hearing.

He was wanted for fatally stabbing 88-year-old Harold Johnson, of Portage, in his car outside the Ho-Chunk casino on Jan. 13.

