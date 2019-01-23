× Man accused of stabbing man after switching pants with him

BOULDER, Colo. — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Boulder, Colorado after police said they believe he stabbed somebody because he didn’t like the pants they offered to him.

Boulder police arrested Jarred Womack, on Tuesday morning near Arapahoe Avenue and 28th Street in connection to a stabbing.

In a press release, police said they believe Womack agreed to exchange pants with a man. But Womack didn’t like the pants and allegedly stabbed the man.

After the incident, Womack tried to steal a pair of pants from Eddie Bauer at 1750 29th St., police said.

The man who was stabbed was transported to Boulder Community Health with life-threatening injuries.

When police located Womack, they brought him to the Boulder County Jail, where he was held for first-degree assault, robbery and theft.

Womack has an extensive criminal history, including an assault in 2009 that landed him a sentence of nine months in jail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.