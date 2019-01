MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 23 confirmed a shoveling-related death in Milwaukee.

Officials say a 68-year-old man collapsed shortly after shoveling snow on the south side of Milwaukee.

The medical examiner’s says the man passed away around 12 p.m.

Wet, heavy snow in our area may be too difficult for some to shovel. The medical examiner’s office says if you are at high-risk for heart disease or already have it, do not shovel.