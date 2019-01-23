Menomonee Falls police release dashcam video from chase, officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police on Tuesday, Jan. 22 released dashcam video taken minutes before an officer-involved shooting that happened in November. This, as the suspect remained behind bars, awaiting trial.

The video, recorded on Nov. 6, shows 25-year-old Devon Evans -- a convicted felon -- drove off without paying at a Menomonee Falls gas station.

A patrol officer headed to the scene spotted Evans' black Nissan a few blocks away. He initially pulled over, but as the officer approached his car, Evans took off -- weaving through traffic at 75 to 85 miles per hour. He struck a median, curb and a white Buick twice.

The video shows smoke poured from Evans' vehicle during the chase that lasted nearly a mile, until he suddenly pulled over, jumped from the driver's side door and ran.

Police found Evans outside a nearby church, where they said he refused to surrender and made movements that made the officer fear for his safety.

The Menomonee Falls police officer fired his weapon, hitting Evans in the arm.

First responders treated Evans' wound at the scene, before taking him into custody.

Evans was charged with theft and other charges related to the pursuit. He was also wanted on a felony warrant in Illinois.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the officer's role in the shooting. FOX6 News reached out for an update, but did not get a response. However, the Menomonee Falls Police Department confirmed the 19-year veteran of the MFPD was back at work.