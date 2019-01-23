Moderate to heavy snow continues, several more inches possible before noon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- After a bit of a lull, snowfall will continue to pick up in intensity early Wednesday morning -- and continue to fall through the

morning hours as a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon. Hazardous travel conditions are expected during the morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snow will overspread the area this morning, with peak snowfall occurring between approximately 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Snowfall rates between 1/3 and 1/2 inch per hour are possible during this time, with many areas picking up several additional inches of snow.

Moderate to heavy snow expected this AM, with 1/3 to 1/2 per hour rates at times. Several more inches possible before ending around noon. pic.twitter.com/bg30GM4GV2 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) January 23, 2019

A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Arctic air moves in with wind chills of -30 to -20 at night & -15 to -5 during the day. Bundle up if you are going to be outside! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/FZp1vMo7Mx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) January 23, 2019

WIND CHILL CHART

FOX6 News invites you to click and print a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator. The NWS wind chill temperature index provides an accurate, understandable, and useful formula for calculating the dangers from winter winds and freezing temperatures. CLICK HERE to print the NWS wind chill chart.

