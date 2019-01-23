× MPD: Man poses as water company worker as 2nd suspect steals from resident near 30th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking to track down a suspect who posed as a water company worker and stole from a resident near 30th and Lincoln.

Authorities say on Monday, Jan. 21, around 11 a.m., a suspect knocked on the victim’s door claiming he worked for the water company and needed to inspect the meter in the basement.

According to police, the victim and suspect went into the basement while a second suspect entered the residence and stole money. The second suspect left before the victim returned from the basement.

The suspect posing as the water company worker is described by police as a male, white, 50 years old, standing 5’05”-5’07”, weighing 160-180 pounds, medium build, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a tan canvas jacket.

The second suspect was not seen.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.