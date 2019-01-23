× Nearly 2K parking citations issued in Milwaukee Tuesday night into Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee officials announced on Wednesday morning, Jan. 23 that its crews issued 1,950 parking citations from Tuesday night into Wednesday. They say that is fewer violations than expected — especially considering roughly 90,000 vehicles are parking on city streets on any given night.

Milwaukee DPW officials say they are deploying 285 pieces of equipment. The operation was initiated at 10 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to go until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews have been plowing both main streets and residential streets.

Residents are reminded to park on the ODD numbered side of the street (because it is Jan. 23) from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Posted signs take precedence though.