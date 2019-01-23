‘Perfect for sledding and snow boarding:’ A look at the winter activities at Mee-Kwon Park in Mequon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Mequon at Mee-Kwon Park -- checking out the sledding hill on this snowy day.

About Mee-Kwon Park (website)

Mee-Kwon Park is located on the west and south sides of MeeKwon Golf Course, at 6333 W. Bonniwell Road 136N. This 63.4 acre parcel is mostly known for its quiet picnic areas and winter sledding hill. The daily hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dogs and cats are welcome, if cleaned up after. There is a fishing pond on the north side of the parking lot with a few picnic tables to relax on. The remaining wooded areas on the south end of the park are undeveloped and have beautiful mature woods to walk through and view nature.

