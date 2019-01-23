× Police: 80-year-old man shot by 74-year-old woman during altercation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old man was shot and wounded during an altercation with a 74-year-old woman, police said Wednesday, Jan. 23.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 51st and Burleigh.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home in the area. The victim suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 74-year-old woman was arrested on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.