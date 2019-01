MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Jan. 22 near 38th and Walnut.

Police say a 50-year-old man became involved in a dispute with another person, during the dispute, a suspect retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department. Police are seeking a suspect.

MPD continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the dispute.