Recognize him? Police seek suspect in thefts from Target stores in Menomonee Falls, Grafton

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a PlayStation gaming system from Target — leaving the store without paying.

It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 16 around 9:15 a.m. at the Target store on Shady Lane.

Police said the suspect entered the store and selected the PlayStation Pro 4 — driving away from the store in a black or gray crossover style vehicle with unknown license plates.

According to police, it is believed the same man committed a similar theft at the Target store in Grafton a week later, on Jan. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.