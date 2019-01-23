× Salvation Army of Milwaukee Co. to open doors to warming shelters during extreme cold

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin is about to be dealing with bitter cold temperatures. The early forecast indicates we may not break 0° on Friday.

To help with that dangerous situation, the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County announced on Wednesday, Jan. 23 that it will open its doors to serve as warming shelters during the extreme cold.

The hours and locations are as follows:

Greenfield

Cold Spring Church and Community Center, 2900 W. Coldspring Rd. Greenfield, WI 53221

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oak Creek

Oak Creek Centennial Church and Community Center, 8853 South Howell Ave. Oak Creek, WI 53154

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Milwaukee

Citadel Corps Worship and Community Center, 4129 West Villard Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53209

Sunday 9 a.m. to noon

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Corps Worship and Community Center, 1645 North 25th Street Milwaukee, WI 53205

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon