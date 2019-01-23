× Sheriff: Man in the United States illegally accused of impregnating 14-year-old girl

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man sheriff’s officials said is in the United States illegally was arrested in California, accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Hector Montez was being held in Kings County, California on $6 million bond.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident happened in March of 2018, and the victim hid her pregnancy for months.

According to prosecutors, Montez picked the girl up from school, even though they only knew each other through social media. She gave birth at a hospital in December. That’s when hospital workers called deputies.

“The reason the hospital contacted us is because of the age of the victim. The minor victim in this case stayed late from school. She had missed the bus. She didn’t know who else to call, so she communicated with Montez and he picked her up from school to give her a ride home. She disclosed (the pregnancy) to her grandmother. That’s when she disclosed to her mother as well and that’s when her mother took her to a clinic in Honduras and discovered she was, in fact, pregnant.”

Sheriff’s officials said in court on Tuesday, Jan. 22, Montez denied that he even knew the girl, who is now 15 years old.

Prosecutors said Montez has been arrested twice for entering the United States illegally.