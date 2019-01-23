× ‘Snow and ice:’ DOT urges drivers to use caution on all roadways during snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — As snow continues to fall across most of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation urges motorists to take extra precautions if travel is necessary.

WisDOT’s 511wi.gov winter road condition map is showing most roads are snow covered and slippery ice-covered highways in northern Wisconsin. Hazardous conditions will continue and will impact the evening commute.

Preparation before winter travel:

Know the current road conditions, check 511wi.gov for the latest updates

Clear snow and ice from vehicles prior to traveling

Ensure full tank of gas and windshield washer fluid

Inform others about your route and expected travel time

Precautions while driving:

Drive for road conditions, slow down; posted speed limits are for ideal conditions

Increase following distance, leaving plenty of room for stopping

Headlights on

Buckle up

Pay attention and limit distractions

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows, move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses and entrance and exit ramps as they ice sooner than roadways

If you are in a crash, or in a run-off-the-road incident: stay in your vehicle; activate your vehicle’s hazard lights; and call 911

Caution around snowplows

WisDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to follow a snowplow closer than 200 feet if the plow is engaged in snow and ice removal on highways with a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph. Most crashes involving snowplows and vehicles happen when a snowplow is rear ended or hit while being passed.

Motorists may legally pass a working snowplow but are advised to use extreme caution as road conditions could be worse ahead of the plow.

Dangerously cold air to impact road conditions

Snowplows were out working through the night and will continue through the day (1/23) to remove snow from roadways and provide ice control. Strong, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are forecasted for Thursday (1/24). Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees are expected over the next few days. Extensive blowing and drifting of new snow across open and unsheltered areas will add additional travel hazards.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the following between 11 a.m. on 1/22 and 7 a.m. on 1/23:

96 – Motorist Assists

50 – Vehicle Runoffs

35 – Property Damage Crashes

3 – Personal Injury Crashes

13 – Unknown Injury Crashes

3 – Hit and Run

Additional winter resources:

