Snowstorm closing schools, causing delays for morning commuters

MILWAUKEE— A major snowstorm that's expected to deliver as much as 10 inches of snow in Wisconsin is closing dozens of schools and causing delays for morning commuters.

Steady snow fell overnight Tuesday with the brunt of the storm arriving Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until noon for parts of central, northeast and most of southern Wisconsin.

Moderate to heavy snow continues this morning. Most roads are snow covered and hazardous. Snow ends around mid day. pic.twitter.com/VVoBxqB7wW — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) January 23, 2019

School district administrators in southern and eastern Wisconsin canceled classes, including those in Madison, Dodgeland, Fort Atkinson, East Troy, Fond du Lac and Waupun.

Forecasters expect Madison and Milwaukee will get 5 to 9 inches of snow by the time the storm relents. Fond du Lac, West Bend and Sheboygan could get 6 to 10 inches, while residents in the Fox Valley can expect 4 to 7 inches.