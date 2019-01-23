MILWAUKEE -- A phone scam on the rise in Wisconsin. The latest trick being used to get your personal info. It's a Contact 6 alert, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
The latest trick being used to get your personal info
-
Contact 6 helps hundreds of viewers get back $187K in 2018
-
Convenience worth the cost? Contact 6 tests Amazon’s new Christmas tree delivery service
-
‘Hang up:’ Scammers pose as deputies, threaten arrest for missing jury duty, failure to pay fines
-
Police warn of Netflix email scam that seeks payment info, personal data
-
‘Pictures I would never post:’ Milwaukee woman locked out of hacked Instagram account for weeks
-
-
‘Get a real job:’ Hair and makeup artist targeted in so-called ‘overpayment scam’
-
Construction concerns: What drivers can do if their car is damaged by road construction
-
13 of the scariest health hazards of Halloween
-
An egg just cracked the world record for most-liked Instagram photo
-
Clear the clutter: Expert shares tips, tricks to help you get organized once and for all
-
-
The truth about activated charcoal: Benefits and risks of the health and beauty trend
-
Get all your holiday shopping done in 1 place at the Milwaukee Holiday Boutique
-
‘Secret Sister’ holiday gift exchange scam is back, police warn