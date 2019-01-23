Waukesha residents get creative, using ATV, Bobcat to clear snow

WAUKESHA — Residents in the City of Waukesha spent most of Wednesday, Jan. 23 digging out. Some used shovels. Others used snowblowers. Then there were those who resorted to more extreme measures to get the snow cleared.

“I got a lot of shoveling to do today. I’m helping my neighbors right now because this driveway stuff is the heaviest,” said John Chelstowski.

Shoveling snow is an activity best experienced in groups. At least that’s how Chelstowski said he sees it.

“I’m blessed with this nice snowblower,” Chelstowski said. “It’s an eight horse with the chains on it. It goes through anything.”

Shovels and snowblowers seemed to get the job done well enough, but what do you do when you have an even bigger lot to clear? You grab your ATV.

“I’m sitting on a 2008 Polaris Sportsman 500 with some toys,” said Kyle McAtee. “Get a bunch of snow — wake up half-an-hour to 45 minutes early, come in and just get it taken care of before I open.”

From clean and clear to getting there — residents in Waukesha doubled down on snow removal.