Whoa! Home security camera captures deer leaping over dog 🦌

OLATHE, Kan. — Home security cameras were designed to help give you peace of mind — know who is coming to your door when you are not home — or so you can monitor when packages arrive. But every now and then, those cameras capture something extraordinary.
Back on Dec. 27, 2018, the motion sensor on a Ring video camera on a home in Olathe, Kansas activated a recording. It captured a deer sprinting onto the property, leaping over a dog, wandering around the front porch for a moment before taking off again. Wild!
38.881396 -94.819128