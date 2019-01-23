Winter storm brings snow day for some school districts in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Several school districts in Washington County had to close due to the snowstorm overnight Tuesday, Jan. 22. A majority of the snow fell a few hours before classes were scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Kids in Slinger traded their school desks for sleds.

“We got the call early this morning, 5 a.m. school was off,” said Andy Ziegeobauer, parent.

The Slinger School District was among several school districts across Washington County to cancel classes on Wednesday.

“I’d say the worst of it probably came around 4 o’clock this morning,” said Ziegeobauer.

A blanket of snow came through in the early hours of the morning.

“I think with the timing it was predicted to start at noon yesterday, and then it kept getting delayed further and further which the end result was school closing because it came during the late morning hours,” said John Flasch, Slinger Village Public Works.

Officials with the village’s department of public works say they also dealt with equipment failure.

“We did have a truck break down, fortunately we do have a backup,” said Flasch.

According to the Washington County Highway Department, at least five inches of snow fell countywide. The concern now for cleanup crews is making sure roads are clear of ice before temperatures drop and wind speeds pick up later this week.

“Just give us time and patience. These guys have been working 12 hours and they just want to make it safe for everyone,” Flasch said.

Schools are expected to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 24. Kids will slide back to their desks with memories of a snow day now in the past.