Attorneys representing Rafael Rosales file civil rights lawsuit against former MPD officer, current officers

MILWAUKEE — Attorneys for Rafael Rosales announced on Thursday, Jan. 24 that they have filed a multi-count federal civil rights lawsuit seeking damages against the City of Milwaukee, former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Gasser and other current MPD officers.

In a news conference on Thursday morning, Rosales’ attorneys detailed the reason behind the lawsuit. They allege after surrendering to police following a car chase in August 2017 that their client, Rosales, was attacked by Officer Gasser. The complaint alleges “eight additional officers were standing nearby, yet did nothing to stop the attack.” The attorneys say those officers “covered up for Gasser by writing false reports of the incident and lying to investigators.”

The attorneys say Rosales suffered physical injuries as a result of this incident — including a broken nose and multiple epileptic seizures that they say were triggered by kicks to the face.

Gasser was criminally charged with misconduct in office and substantial battery in this case. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Gasser resigned from the Milwaukee Police Department — and was sentenced to 14 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

It is important to note that Rosales is currently serving time in prison. His attorneys say Rosales is still suffering neck injuries and emotional trauma from the incident.

Officials with the city attorney’s office in Milwaukee told FOX6 News they do not comment on or answer questions regarding pending litigation.