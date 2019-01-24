Bangs are back! How to pick the best style for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thinking of trying bangs? Winter is the time to do it! That's because it's not so hot that they'll stick to you're sweaty forehead. Jonelle Todd with Supercuts joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the big bang trend.

HOW DO YOU KNOW IF BANGS ARE RIGHT FOR YOU?

• Many people think it depends on face shape, but it doesn`t! Think about what you want to hide or highlight.

• Bangs hide forehead wrinkles or flaws and highlight your eyes or cheekbones depending on where they end.

• Bangs also give you a totally new look and you don`t need to cut all your hair off!

STYLE 1: BLUNT, FRONT BANG.

• popular for younger girls.

• can go longer between trims while keeping them out of eyes.

• This cut has the least amount of styling since the bangs are straight across.

STYLE 2: FRONT BANG FOR ADULTS

• not cut straight across. more texture and layering to give them a pieced-out look .

• For styling, use a sea salt spray or a dry wax to give the bangs added texture.

• This is a great option if you want to highlight your eyes since they hit right near the eyebrow.

STYLE 3: THE SIDE BANG

• This is great for anyone with a strong front colic.

• The side-bang works with a side-part and starts right where the part does.

• This is also a great look if you are unsure if bangs are right for you since they`re easier to grow out and blend back into your haircut.

• The style looks great with volume! That starts while blow drying. Using a round brush, go under the bang and flip them up while applying direct heat. This lifts the bang, giving it some serious volume! Use this technique if you are fighting a colic too.

STYLE 4: CURTAIN BANGS

• You can vary the lengths and can easily pull them back.

• You will need a middle part for this look. It splits the bangs down the center and keeps them pulled out of your eyes.

• Use a flat iron to straighten the bangs to make sure they fall forward.

HOW DO YOU PICK THE RIGHT TYPE OF BANG FOR YOU?

• The location of your part is going to determine what looks best.

• Also, think about your hair texture. Curly bangs cut straight across will be harder to style and keep straight.

• Make sure the style is right for your look and how much time you have to style them.