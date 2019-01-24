LIVE: Police in Sebring, Florida hold news conf. to talk about mass shooting inside bank
Wind chill advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Thurs. through noon Friday

Beef Ramen Noodle Bowl: A perfect balance of taste, nutrition and simplicity

Posted 9:59 am, January 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- A perfect balance of taste, nutrition, and simplicity. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make beef ramen noodle bowls.

Beef Ramen Noodle Bowl

Ingredients

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 packages (3 ounces each) beef or Oriental-flavored ramen noodles
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 4 cups water
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon miso paste (optional)
Toppings:
  • Such as shredded carrots, bean sprouts, sugar snap peas, sliced fresh mushrooms, sliced green onions, baby spinach or bamboo shoots
Garnish:
  • Thinly sliced cilantro or basil, sriracha, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, chopped dried seaweed (nori), lime wedges

Instructions

  1. Cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine beef, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning from 1 ramen noodle package. Reserve remaining seasoning from packet for broth; discard second seasoning packet.
  2. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Stir-fry half of beef 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
  3. Combine water, onion, garlic, ginger and reserved seasoning from packet in same skillet. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Add noodles. Bring liquid to a boil; reduce heat and cook according to package directions or until noodles are al dente, about 3 minutes. Stir in beef and miso, if desired. Serve immediately with Toppings and Garnishes, as desired.