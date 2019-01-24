Beef Ramen Noodle Bowl: A perfect balance of taste, nutrition and simplicity

MILWAUKEE -- A perfect balance of taste, nutrition, and simplicity. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make beef ramen noodle bowls.
Beef Ramen Noodle Bowl
Ingredients
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 packages (3 ounces each) beef or Oriental-flavored ramen noodles
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
- 4 cups water
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon miso paste (optional)
Toppings:
- Such as shredded carrots, bean sprouts, sugar snap peas, sliced fresh mushrooms, sliced green onions, baby spinach or bamboo shoots
Garnish:
- Thinly sliced cilantro or basil, sriracha, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, chopped dried seaweed (nori), lime wedges
Instructions
- Cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine beef, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon seasoning from 1 ramen noodle package. Reserve remaining seasoning from packet for broth; discard second seasoning packet.
- Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Stir-fry half of beef 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
- Combine water, onion, garlic, ginger and reserved seasoning from packet in same skillet. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Add noodles. Bring liquid to a boil; reduce heat and cook according to package directions or until noodles are al dente, about 3 minutes. Stir in beef and miso, if desired. Serve immediately with Toppings and Garnishes, as desired.