MILWAUKEE -- Established more than a decade ago -- the Brewcity Bruisers are just days away from their 2019 home opener. Kasey spent the morning hanging out with members of the all-female roller derby league.
About Brewcity Bruisers (website)
The Brewcity Bruisers is an athletic organization of women and volunteers that fosters strong women and active engagement with their community. Our mission is to deliver a quality women’s sport to Milwaukee and the greater derby community. The Brewcity Bruisers offer opportunities for positive change in women’s physical, social and mental health. The Brewcity Bruisers physically and financially support the greater Milwaukee community.
The Brewcity Bruisers (BCB) was founded on October 19, 2005 by Butch Cassidy, Jesse Jameson and Chris Carny Power. Within a few months over 80 women signed up to become rollergirls in Milwaukee. They trained at local roller rinks and the first bout was an exposition event at the 2006 Summerfest music festival on Milwaukee’s lakefront. From August through December 2006 the Bruisers held the first home season hosting bouts at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, WI. The BCB called the Sports Complex their home for their first four home seasons.
Following the first home season in 2006 the Bruisers quickly formed an interleague team, the Brewcity BruisersAllstars, who competed in their first interleague bout against the Sin City Rollergirls in Las Vegas in May 2007. The BCB became a member league of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) and in 2008, the Allstars became a chartered WFTDA team. The Allstars continue to compete for international rankings at home and on the road. Current rankings of the Brewcity Allstars and the over 300 international WFTDA leagues can be found at http://www.wftda.com/leagues! In 2009 the Brewcity Battlestars interleague B-team, the Battlestars, was formed to expand interleague play for BCB.