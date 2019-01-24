Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Established more than a decade ago -- the Brewcity Bruisers are just days away from their 2019 home opener. Kasey spent the morning hanging out with members of the all-female roller derby league.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Brewcity Bruisers (website)

The Brewcity Bruisers is an athletic organization of women and volunteers that fosters strong women and active engagement with their community. Our mission is to deliver a quality women’s sport to Milwaukee and the greater derby community. The Brewcity Bruisers offer opportunities for positive change in women’s physical, social and mental health. The Brewcity Bruisers physically and financially support the greater Milwaukee community.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Brewcity Bruisers (BCB) was founded on October 19, 2005 by Butch Cassidy, Jesse Jameson and Chris Carny Power. Within a few months over 80 women signed up to become rollergirls in Milwaukee. They trained at local roller rinks and the first bout was an exposition event at the 2006 Summerfest music festival on Milwaukee’s lakefront. From August through December 2006 the Bruisers held the first home season hosting bouts at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, WI. The BCB called the Sports Complex their home for their first four home seasons.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video