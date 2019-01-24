Cedarburg police hold retirement party for beloved K-9 Officer Jake

CEDARBURG — A retirement party was held for a beloved member of the Cedarburg Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 24.

After ten years of service, police K-9 Jake is retiring and his brothers and sisters in blue threw the party in his honor.

Jake has been a drug tracking dog. He’s been deployed more than 350 times during his ten years of service. His handler says Jake was more than just a member of the department.

“I come to work every day, his head sticking out of the cage looking at me, nudging the cage begging me to pet him, it’s the best stress reliever you can have,” said Brian Emmerich, Cedarburg Police Department.

Jake and his handler will still get to spend a lot of time together. Sergeant Emmerich and his family are welcoming him into their home.