Celebrity-studded Stan Lee tribute announced

HOLLYWOOD — Stan Lee’s legacy is to be celebrated later this month with a star-studded celebration.

The event, Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee, will be held on January 30 at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, Lee’s POW! Entertainment company announced Thursday. The tribute is being produced by Legion M, Agents of Mayhem and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment.

Lee died on November 13, 2018, at the age of 95. His wife of 69 years, Joan, died in 2017. Lee’s family said in November that he did not wish to have a public funeral.

Kevin Smith will moderate conversations throughout the evening with celebrity speakers including Mark Hamill, Rob Liefeld (co-creator of the Deadpool character), Michael Uslan (executive producer, “The Dark Knight”), RZA, and Tom DeSanto (executive producer, “X-Men”).

There will also be discussions by some of Lee’s close friends including Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, Joe Quesada, and his POW! Entertainment partner, Gill Champion.

Photos, artwork and some of Lee’s classic comic books and memorabilia will be on exhibition.

All net proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will go to nonprofit organization The Hero Initiative, a charity that supports comic book creators, artists and writers in need.