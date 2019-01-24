Charges filed after shooting involving 2 students near West Allis high school

WEST ALLIS — Charges have been filed following a shooting involving two students that attend James E. Dottke High School. The incident happened approximately three blocks from the school on Thursday morning, Jan. 17.
Killin Sanchez, 17, is facing the following charges:
- Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon
- First degree recklessly endangering safety
- Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18
West Allis police say it all began with a fight between two 17-year-old students in the area of S. 76th Street and W. Lapham. Killin Sanchez allegedly opened fire on another student — striking him in the ankle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators that Sanchez showed up at his house on Thursday, Jan. 17 and told him to come outside. The victim claims he saw Sanchez driving an SUV — and approached the window and started to talk. At that time, the victim claims Sanchez raised a gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.
The victim claims Sanchez then drove around the block and pulled into an alley before he pointed the gun and fired at the victim, striking him in the right ankle.
The school in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District had extra counselors on hand following the incident and sent a note home to parents detailing what happened.
The note reads:
“This morning (Thursday, Jan. 17) there was a shooting incident in the community involving two students that attend James E. Dottke High School. School officials learned of the incident at approximately 10:15 a.m. The incident occurred approximately three blocks from the school.
As part of school safety protocol, a classroom hold (students remained in classrooms while teaching and learning continued) was put in place from 10:15 a.m. until 11:30. The hold was lifted when the West Allis Police determined there was no threat to student safety.
As this is an active investigation involving minors, the names of those involved will not be released.
“The lives the children we serve are complicated by many factors beyond our control. When something like this occurs in the community, our job is ensure that our students are safe and supported in our schools. We believe this incident is not reflective of the student body or the positive behaviors and relationships that are fostered at James E. Dottke High School,” said Superintendent, Dr. Marty Lexmond.
The District is providing additional counseling support in the high schools for the staff and students that may be impacted by this event.”