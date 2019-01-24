Charges filed after shooting involving 2 students near West Allis high school

WEST ALLIS — Charges have been filed following a shooting involving two students that attend James E. Dottke High School. The incident happened approximately three blocks from the school on Thursday morning, Jan. 17.

Killin Sanchez, 17, is facing the following charges:

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

West Allis police say it all began with a fight between two 17-year-old students in the area of S. 76th Street and W. Lapham. Killin Sanchez allegedly opened fire on another student — striking him in the ankle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators that Sanchez showed up at his house on Thursday, Jan. 17 and told him to come outside. The victim claims he saw Sanchez driving an SUV — and approached the window and started to talk. At that time, the victim claims Sanchez raised a gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The victim claims Sanchez then drove around the block and pulled into an alley before he pointed the gun and fired at the victim, striking him in the right ankle.

The school in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District had extra counselors on hand following the incident and sent a note home to parents detailing what happened.

The note reads: