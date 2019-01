× Extreme cold forces Racine Unified School District to cancel classes Friday, Jan. 25

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has canceled school for Friday, Jan. 25 due to the extremely cold temperatures.

According to RUSD, this includes all after-school activities and athletic events.

“Stay warm and enjoy your weekend,” the school district shared on Twitter.

Milwaukee Public Schools announced they will also be closed Friday.