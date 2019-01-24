‘Finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display’ at one Boat Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at State Fair Park Expo Center for the Milwaukee Boat Show. There are more than 400 boats, everything from pro-fishing rigs, to pontoon boats, and motor yachts.

About The Milwaukee Boat Show (website)

The finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display at the one Boat Show that all boating enthusiasts know to attend. This is Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition with over 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers: motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, pro-style fishing rigs, pontoon boats, cruisers…you name it!

Marine electronics, accessories, ski and wakeboard equipment, feature displays and seminars make this Wisconsin’s Greatest Water Sports Expo!

SHOW TIMES:

Friday, Jan. 18: 12PM-9PM

Saturday, Jan. 19: 10AM-9PM

Sunday, Jan. 20: 10am-5pm

Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 21 and 22: CLOSED

Wednesday, Jan. 23: 3PM-9PM

Thursday, Jan. 24: 12PM-9PM

Friday, Jan. 25: 12PM-9PM

Saturday, Jan. 26: 10AM-9PM

Sunday, Jan. 27: 10AM-5PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $12.00

Children (Ages 6 – 14): $5.00

Children (5 & Under): FREE when accompanied by an adult

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.