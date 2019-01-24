‘Finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display’ at one Boat Show

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at State Fair Park Expo Center for the Milwaukee Boat Show. There are more than 400 boats, everything from pro-fishing rigs, to pontoon boats, and motor yachts.
About The Milwaukee Boat Show (website)
The finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display at the one Boat Show that all boating enthusiasts know to attend. This is Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition with over 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers: motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, pro-style fishing rigs, pontoon boats, cruisers…you name it!
Marine electronics, accessories, ski and wakeboard equipment, feature displays and seminars make this Wisconsin’s Greatest Water Sports Expo!
SHOW TIMES:
Friday, Jan. 18: 12PM-9PM
Saturday, Jan. 19: 10AM-9PM
Sunday, Jan. 20: 10am-5pm
Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 21 and 22: CLOSED
Wednesday, Jan. 23: 3PM-9PM
Thursday, Jan. 24: 12PM-9PM
Friday, Jan. 25: 12PM-9PM
Saturday, Jan. 26: 10AM-9PM
Sunday, Jan. 27: 10AM-5PM
ADMISSION:
Adults: $12.00
Children (Ages 6 – 14): $5.00
Children (5 & Under): FREE when accompanied by an adult
For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.